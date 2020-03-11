A+ Logan Fontenelle Middle School students Emma Mitchell, Carlo Kemper, Miguel Caceres, Elicia Fenner, Ka’Maiya Hunt, Jacob Perrin, Mia McVay, Braylen Hurley, Colin Osborn, Therese Chandler, Michaela Miller, Pressly Schoenherr and Cyrus Cheshier. Kindness goes a long way, and in your case all the way to national television last week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Your actions earlier this year to replace a pair of tennis shoes for your teacher Trey Payne was an example that caring for others is better than the alternative. Well done.
A+ Physicians Mutual mail processing center. Kudos to Mayor Rusty Hike, City Administrator Jim Ristow and city staff in bringing the insurance giant to Bellevue — and in the process filling an empty retail building. The move not only brings some 75-100 jobs to Bellevue, but hopefully some of those employees will be spending their paycheck dollars in the shops and restaurants Bellevue has to offer.