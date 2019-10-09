F Bellevue administration and City Council. Let me get this straight . . . a city councilwoman votes on a land deal she shouldn’t have voted on because she worked as the real estate agent on the deal (earning a commission) and not one person on the council or the mayor or the city administrator or city attorney or city clerk at that time or in the time leading up to the vote thinks to mention her vote might be a violation of state law? There’s only two possible answers to that question and neither is good for Bellevue taxpayers.
F Weather forecast. According to those who do the predicting, there’s a chance of snow this weekend. Someone needs to point out to Mother Nature that October is a time for colorful leaves and brisk temperatures - not the start to a long winter.
F Folks who disobey the enter/exit doors. Please pay attention to the clearly marked signs.