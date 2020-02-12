A+ Joey Waller. Longtime readers of the Leader’s sports section, In the Game, surely remember Joey’s work for most of this decade. Waller stepped away from his journalism career last year, and Saturday stepped away from a career of bachelorhood with his marriage to Hannah Mergen. Congratulation Mr. and Mrs. Waller.
A+ Bellevue Public Library. The latest report on the state of the library indicates people not only like visiting the library, but are using its services more than ever. It’s a testament to Director Julie Dinville and her staff the programs and services it provides are on track. Can you imagine how high the usage numbers would climb if Bellevue residents had a state-of-the-art facility that served not only as a book depository but a community hub as well?
A+ Major League pitchers and catchers report this week. And once again, all is right with the world.