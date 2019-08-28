Patti Nastase. If ever a business was at the heart of Bellevue, Entenman Studio of Dance is that business — and now the studio is no more. Your decision to close the Olde Towne studio that opened in 1949 (which you owned for the last 40 years) surely puts thousands of dancers in a reflective mood of days gone by. Congratulations on the long run with the studio — Bellevue is a far better place because of your work.
Husker football. This may have been the longest nine months anticipating Saturday’s kickoff of year two of the Scott Frost era. As they say from Bellevue to Scottsbluff, “Go Big Red.”
Fort Crook Road. Every so often as I drive from one end to another, I wonder what happened to the Fort Crook Road plan. I think I can safely say not one recommendation in that not-so-inexpensive plan ever came to fruition.