A+ Sts. Peter & Paul Greatest Festival in Town. The parish/school of three generations of Petaks will welcome folks Sunday for a day of food, fun and music on the parish grounds at 36th and X streets. Having attended the festival since my grade school days in the 1960s, my first suggestion is don’t eat before coming to the festival because you’ll want to sample the sarma (Croatian cabbage rolls), grab a burger (add the grilled onions), try one of three varieties of sausage or maybe grab a really good taco or two. I’m not a fan of lamb, but we have that, too. Be sure to bring the kids or grandkids because there’s plenty of games and rides to keep them entertained for a long, long while (when you stop at the stuffed animal booth, say hello to my cousin Patty). Lastly, be sure to spend a couple bucks at the Ladies Guild and Grocery booths (both in the gymnasium), and, of course, the Ham, Bacon & Salami booths. You know it’s been a good festival day when you tote a salami home. I’ll be there for the noon start, and I hope you find time to join me.
Column