A+ Martin Graves American Legion Post 339. Working to keep veterans fed and housed and just being there for them has been the hallmark of the Bellevue post for as long as I can remember. The men and women of the post have made it their mission to take care of those who served our nation, and deserve our thanks.
A+ Croatian food. After mentioning two weeks ago about my family’s Christmas Eve Italian feast, I was reminded over the weekend I’m half Croatian and the Croatians have some pretty good dishes, too. Two of my favorites are sarma (cabbage rolls) and povitica (walnut bread). I think it’s time my good friends at the Croatian Cultural Society invite Bellevue to a traditional Croatian feast.
A The person who invented the plastic six-pack of pop holder (known as a yoke in the industry) with the carry handle on the side. Genius. You’re a genius.