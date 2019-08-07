A+ Bellevue University Athletics Hall of Fame. Thank you to the committee for including me in the Class of 2019 inducted Saturday night. It’s an honor I will always cherish. Congratulations, too, to Gunnar Brown, Jason Jarvis, Kia Jarvis Walton and Mike Livergood on your selections to the Hall.
A+ Billy McGuigan. Doesn’t matter how often I see you perform — I never walk away disappointed and that was the case last week seeing Rock Twist at the Omaha Community Playhouse. McGuigan is a rocker and I say the best musican/singer to ever come out of Bellevue. He has performed across the country and on the high seas to sold-out audiences. His current show at the Playhouse includes his brothers Ryan and Matthew as part of the 14-member band that brings an energy level to the stage few others can. Rock Twist runs through Aug. 18. Go see it. To steal a quote from the Stones, “I know it’s only rock ‘n’ roll but I like it, like it, yes I do.”