A+ Bellevue Public Library book sale. The good folks at the library do this every so often, and it’s well worth your time through Sunday to visit the library to see what gems you can take home for a most reasonable price. Everything from mysteries to biographies to books for kids — it’s there waiting for you during the sale.
B What did you do before this job? Back in the day before cellphones and the internet, if you needed help finding a telephone number you called directory assistance. Evidently, that’s where Siri worked before her current gig on my iPhone.
D- Houston Texans. One would think a 24-0 lead in an NFL playoff game would be enough to move on to the next round, but that wasn’t the case Sunday against the Chiefs. All the KC fans I know in these parts are still basking in the glow of the comeback.