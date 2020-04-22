D I am not pro-Trump. Nor am I anti-Trump nor do I consider myself on the right or the left.
I am that average American who wants nothing more than elected officials making decisions with the nation’s best interest at heart.
As we face the greatest health crisis in generations, I don’t see it on either side of the aisle.
What I see are politicians more interested in advancing agendas, their own spite, their own dislike for others instead of advancing the common good of Americans.
A wise political science professor of mine way back in 1973 explained the art of politicking this way: 15% of the people will be on the extreme left and 15% of the people will be on the extreme right. Nothing you say or do, he said, will convince them to think otherwise. It’s the 70% in the middle, he said, you need to reach.
Does anyone else in that 70% feel discounted as Democrats and Republicans try to rile their 15%?