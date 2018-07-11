A+ RiverFest fireworks. According to my fireworks viewing expert, Saturday night’s display was one of the best seen this year in the entire metro area.
F Missouri River flooding. Seeing Haworth Park’s campground under water last week put a knot in my stomach — just as it did during the flood of 2011. City employees — along with efforts by local groups including Green Bellevue — worked hard after the 2011 flood to bring the park back to life, and I hope those efforts aren’t back to square one.
F LeBron James to the Lakers. Based on the attention this has received from the national sports outlets, this is the biggest thing to hit sports in the last 10 years — even surpassing Joey Chestnut’s record-setting (and somewhat controversial) hot dog consumption at this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. I can’t wait for football season to start just so I don’t have to hear about the NBA for awhile.