A+ Fourth of July. Many of us will be gathered with friends and family today to celebrate yet another birthday of our great country. Enjoy the food and refreshments, and be careful with those fireworks.
A+ RiverFest. The show must go on. The massive amounts of rain these past few weeks sent the Missouri River over its banks and for the second time in less than a decade flooded Haworth Park. Nonetheless, RiverFest will go on as scheduled Friday and Saturday across the street at American Heroes Park, which again escaped the wrath of the Mighty Mo. Parking will be a premium on the north side of Mission Avenue, but don’t let that deter you from heading into Olde Towne to enjoy Bellevue’s tribute to summer. There’s a little bit of something for everyone — from music to food to kids activities to carnival rides — so I hope to see you this weekend. One more thing - thanks to the sponsoring Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce for not canceling.