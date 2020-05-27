A+ Bowling as a sanctioned high school sport in Nebraska. Long overdue (more than 30 states’ high school associations already sanction the sport), the Nebraska School Activities Association joined that group last week. Not every boy or girl is going to excel in football or volleyball, but bowling opens up another avenue for students to compete — just like cross country runners, golfers and tennis players. Any opportunity created to get kids involved in staying active is a good thing. It may not be until the 2021-22 high school calendar when this takes place, but at least these young bowlers know it’s coming.
F Folks who take to social media to criticize high school athletes on their decision where to attend college. Does it really matter to you that Jimmy is heading out-of-state to play baseball or Susie is going to the “other” in-state school for volleyball? Leave the kids alone — better yet, why not just wish them luck.