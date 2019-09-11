A+ 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The annual event takes place tonight at 6 at American Heroes Park, and the event is a stark reminder that there is a price to pay for freedom. Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue for making sure none of us forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001. If you have time tonight, stop by the park.
A Fort Crook Road bike lanes. Word out of City Hall is the bike lanes are going away — and soon. Though I pedaled a Schwinn back in the day, I no longer ride a bike and perhaps don’t have a full appreciation for the bike lane as avid cyclists. But I do know there’s been little use of the dedicated lanes over the course of the last six years. I believe there’s a need for cyclists — whether for pleasure or getting back and forth to work — but riding side by side with 45 mph traffic never made sense. I now look forward to making right turns on Fort Crook Road from where right turns should be made — the outside lane.