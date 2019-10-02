A+ Bellevue’s annual fall clean up. Residents have an opportunity to unload the clutter from garages, sheds and wherever thanks to the free clean-up days. I’ll be taking advantage of Saturday’s free dump.
A Leaves burning on an autumn afternoon. It’s one of life’s greatest smells most people under 40 who grew up in the city have never enjoyed. Growing up, we’d moan and groan about having to rake the leaves, but once they were in a pile we’d spend an hour making touchdown catches diving into that pile. Eventually the adults took over, burned the leaves to ashes and created a memory for a lifetime.
C MAPA traffic study. It’s no surprise the three busiest intersections in the county are in La Vista and Papillion, but I’ll take 72nd and Harrison streets any day over rush-hour traffic along Cornhusker Road between Fort Crook and 25th Street. What a mess.