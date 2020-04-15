A+ A wise woman in our household. While I sometimes lament the ongoing social distancing mandate, the dearth of sporting events to occupy my television viewing and day to day to day “new normal,” comes this observation: Each day isolated is one day closer to the end of isolation. So there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.
A+ Virtual church services. Granted, it’s not the same as being in a house of worship, but I’m thankful I have the opportunity to still attend Mass every Sunday. The virtual presentations have given me the opportunity to check in on parishes I would never attend.
A Game shows. There were a handful of game shows on TV when I got home from school, and it’s where I learned most of the trivia I know. With so much more time on our hands, put the kids in front of the TV where thy might learn the longest river in the United States, plus not to hit on 18.