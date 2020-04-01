A+ Grocery store employees. Thank you. Whether you are working the checkout line or stocking shelves, your work should not go unnoticed. Be safe.
A+ Facetime, Skype and other video chatting apps. A lot of us are very appreciative of the opportunity to talk with our grandchildren face to face. Technology has certainly come in handy these past weeks.
B Golfing. I don’t know if I’ll venture out, but I’ll pass along this tip I heard: don’t putt to the hole so you don’t need to pull the flag stick.
F Big Ten Network. Perhaps you haven’t heard, but Nebraska joined the conference quite a few years ago. Since sports have shut down, I don’t think the network has shown one Nebraska game — football, basketball, volleyball — nothing. I don’t care to watch Wisconsin 24/7.