A+ Bellevue Little Theatre. Thank you for the invite to introduce last Sunday’s matinee performance of “Our Town.” The BLT stands tall among Bellevue amenities and I encourage folks who’ve never been to the Olde Towne theater to make plans to attend this season. You’ll be glad you did.
A+ Holiday helping hands. Hard to believe, but Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and it’s a good time to remember those who may have fallen on hard times this year. If you can, donate to one of the many local organizations collecting clothes, food and monetary donations to help our neighbors in need.
F Driving tip No. 317. Stay off your phone when you’re behind the wheel! You might not care if you get in an accident because you’re texting “Hey, what’s going on?” but the rest of us prefer to stay accident free.