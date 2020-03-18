A+ Bellevue West boys basketball team. Congratulations on your tremendous comeback win Saturday night in the Class A state title game in Lincoln. Some day, you’ll be telling your children and grandchildren how your team finished the game on a 16-0 run to win by two — and their response will be “No way!” It was a comeback for the ages.
SAD COVID-19. Our new reality sucks. Life is not normal, and people who are preaching to just go about your business must not have noticed there isn’t any thing to go about. At no time in my 60-plus years did I remotely vision a world like this. I pray, yes, I pray, my friends and family stay safe, and this pandemic comes to a swift conclusion. One more thing — even if you don’t heed the warnings of how serious our situation is, bear in mind there are many, many people who do, and please respect their concerns. Finally, please be safe.