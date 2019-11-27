A+ Thanksgiving. I hope everyone gets time to spend with friends and family. Appreciate the gifts you have and pass on the green bean casserole.

C Bellevue City Council and administration. It appears you don’t trust voters to do what you consider the right thing.

D Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. I’m sure there were good intentions in cutting board members’ salaries in 2020 and 2021, but a cut of $95 per person for $475 a year suggests this is more about the gesture than fiscal savings. I’m guessing the board could save the same amount buying office supplies in bulk from Sam’s Club or Costco.

D Miss Universe pageant. It’s been pointed out to me that every Miss Universe in the history of the pageant is from Earth. How is that possible?

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.