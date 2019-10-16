A+ Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. Congratulations on your induction into the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association Hall of Fame. Beginning at age 18 as a dispatcher and later a sheriff’s deputy, chief deputy and sheriff the past 14 years (including four election wins), Davis is a Bellevue native who has given back to his community professionally and personally. This honor is well deserved.
A+ Lou Pell. What a wonderful milestone for you and Janie Martin as you celebrated last week 10 years of being bone marrow donor and recipient, respectively. Pell and Martin will forever be connected, and that they are able to be together a decade later is a blessing.
F No radio coverage of the baseball playoffs. We live in a metro area of about 1 million people and there isn’t one radio station within earshot that broadcasts the American League or National League championship series. Bush league.