A+ People doing their part. Thank you for heeding the advice of the medical experts pleading with the public to flatten the curve. Please continue to limit your runs to public places, and please continue to say your prayers for those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic — doctors, nurses, health care personnel, first responders, police, store clerks and anyone else who has to deal with the public. There’s one more group that can use our prayers and it’s those in religious life who minister to the sick in hospitals and nursing homes. Be safe everyone.
A+ Parents at home with their children 24/7. I hope you look at this time not as a burden but rather an opportunity to get closer with your kids. I don’t know how long all this is going to last, but I do know what you do in these coming weeks will stay with your children forever. Put together a puzzle, work on math skills, have a scavenger hunt - whatever you do, do it together.