A+ Bellevue East wrestler Garrett Grice. Congratulations on winning your second Class A state title Saturday for the Chieftains. It’s a very exclusive group, but you’re halfway home to the rare feat of four state titles — something that’s never been accomplished at East, Bellevue High or Bellevue West.
A City Council chamber column removal. Former Leader staff writer Eugene Curtin often lamented the column smack dab in the middle of the room was annoying to folks attending a meeting or those watching at home. Eugene will be pleased to hear the column is coming down, and I just might have to convince him to make one more appearance to enjoy the view.
F Election rhetoric. It’s like listening to a bunch of second graders arguing over who gets which seat and sooner or later the adults in the room just tune them out.