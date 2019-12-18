A+ Bellevue West football team. I’m a couple weeks late, but congratulations on winning another Class A football title. I’ve seen a lot of high school football in my day, and if there’s been a better squad than this Thunderbird edition, someone will need to remind me when that was.
A+ Grade school Christmas programs. It’d been nearly 20 years since I last attended a school Christmas program, but last week watching my grandson’s kindergarten class sing “Silent Night” while dressed in their Christmas best, well, it was enough to put Mr. Grinch in the spirit of the season. I noticed, however, that some things about school programs haven’t changed, specifically the younger the kids, the more singing takes place, especially by the boys. The kindergartners and first graders were happy as elves to perform for parents and grandparents, but by time the program got to older grades, well, most of the boys looked like they’d rather be shopping.