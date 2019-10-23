A+ Boys & Girls Club. Welcome to Bellevue. Oh so many years ago when I was a lad, I would take the No. 9 bus to 24th Street and walk the couple blocks to a Boys & Girls Club and shoot pool or hoops or I’d even take a turn being a pin boy on the club’s bowling lane. The club at 42nd Street and Giles Road is much needed in that part of Bellevue, and I hope the kids from the neighborhood and neighboring schools find their way there.
A Work on Missouri River levees. Finally (and a bit too late, I might add) work is beginning to raise the levees to hopefully prevent the catastrophic flooding we suffered earlier this year. That damage at Offutt Air Force Base should never happen again.
D Yankees bashers. Yes, I know the Bronx Bombers aren’t in this year’s World Series. Thanks, though, for the reminder.