A+ Good Samaritans. Late last week, a woman fell at the entrance of a store in University Plaza on Galvin Road, and there to help were three or four people with her until medical help arrived — including a gentleman who took off his coat in a very frigid temperature to place it on the woman on the ground. Obviously, these folks learned their lessons well about helping people who need help.
A+ Steve Cap. In what may the first in the history of mankind, last Wednesday you filled the card at bingo then later that night rolled a 300 game. Amazing.
C Major League Baseball. I’m not going to take cheap shots at the Astros or Red Sox for using technology to steal pitch signs, but in the old days if a team suspected the other team to be stealing signs, the catcher would call for a breaking pitch and the pitcher would come with a fastball under the hitter’s chin. Let the players police the game.