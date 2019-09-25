A+ Father Don Shane. Congratulations on the 50th anniversary of your ordination to the priesthood. The lifeblood of a church — Catholic, Lutheran, Presbyterian, it doesn’t matter — is its pastor and you have led your parishioners with faith and love that has made all of us better Christians. Thank you, Father, for deciding a long time this would be your vocation and thank you for your friendship all these years.
A+ Toni Furmanski. Congratulations on your runway walk in New York City. For as long as we’ve known each other, you’ve never let anything stand in your way and this was just another example of your fortitude. Proud of you.
A Kevin Hensel. The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce made a good pick in selecting you as its next CEO. Bellevue is fortunate to have you at the helm.