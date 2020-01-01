A Where to build Bellevue’s public works facility. Wish I would have thought of it, but credit goes to Rebekah Peer, who posted the idea on the Bellevue Leader’s Facebook page — Fort Crook Road. Duh. The former concrete plant just north of Cornhusker Road has never developed and would be a centrally located spot for a city shop. The upper half of the property west of the railroad tracks is coming along nicely, but the lower half — that’s another story. Please don’t tell me we don’t want a city shop on a busy stretch of road because the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency in its most recent findings reports 20,000 vehicles a day at Fort Crook and Cornhusker, compared to 51,000 at 36th and 370 and 35,000 at 36th and Cornhusker — the bookends to where the city wants to build just east of 36th Street.
F Councilwoman Kathy Welch and the rest of the City Council. The people who put people in office — voters — are the real losers in your do-over vote.