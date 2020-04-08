A+ To all of you who are following social guidelines, staying home and doing your part to flatten the curve. Thank you. Your efforts will hopefully bring this isolation to a conclusion sooner than later.
D Cancellation of high school spring sports. Disappointing to say the least, especially for seniors not getting their last chance to wear their school colors. No baseball and no prom is certainly sad for the Class of 2020, but it is not tragic as some have described it. Tragic is an 83-year-old assisted living resident battling coronavirus with no family member at their side. Tragic is watching the curve not flatten. Those who’ve read this column over the years know how much I enjoy sports. I played and I understand the hurt of ballplayers and tennis players and discus throwers not getting a chance to show their stuff. But I think we’d all agree that if halting sports competition from T-ball to the big leagues will help bring this scourge to an end, it is well worth it.