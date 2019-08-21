A+ Arrows to Aerospace and RiverFest. The weather was great last weekend, which made the festivities in Olde Towne that much more enjoyable. Saturday’s parade had a bit of this and bit of that, and the folks sitting curbside as always had the best seats in the house. I didn’t make it to American Heroes Park on Friday, but Saturday’s crowd was great for RiverFest. It takes a whole lot of people to make RiverFest and A to A the success they are, so to all the volunteers for both events — thank you.
D The person who adjusted the traffic signals on Cornhusker between Fort Crook and 25th Street. It doesn’t matter the day or time of day, but there is no flow heading east or west. There are long lines at lights at times when there shouldn’t be long lines, and the turning sequence at 15th Street is a jumbled mess. I know there’s more traffic these days, but I’m seeing more and more people trying to beat lights than ever before.