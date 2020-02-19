Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue. The city often gets knocked for not keeping up with its neighbors, but this facility at Twin Creek has proven in three short years that if you build it, people will come. The event center is an asset to Bellevue, and hopefully remains so for years to come.
Souper Supper. Thanks to Bonnie Knutson for the invite to judge last week’s contest sponsored by the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation. Not only were the soups of the tasty variety, funds raised went to a very good cause.
Drivers who don’t understand the meaning of a green arrow. I believe I’ve been down this road before, but the green arrow at the stop light means you can proceed without coming to a full and complete stop. Be cautious, but keep moving.