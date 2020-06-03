A Youth baseball and softball. Kids young and old are back on the diamond this week as enough health restrictions have been lifted to allow practices to begin and games on June 18. I know it’s important to find normalcy in these times and I know it’s important to get back to socializing — especially for the youngsters — but I hope parents and coaches take heed to this health directive: if you’re not feeling well, stay home so your teammates can get to home.
C 2020. At my age, it’s probably not the wise thing to wish for time to pass faster, but like so many others I look forward to the day when days are like they were before any of us ever heard the word coronavirus. One day down the road, the Class of 2020 will tell their children how they never got to celebrate prom or graduation, and today’s moms and dads will tell tales to their grandchildren about social distancing and designer masks. Yes, all things pass, and in this case the sooner the better.