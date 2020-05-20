A+ My little sister, Regina. It’s a milestone birthday today (no numbers, please), but here’s wishing you a very, very and very happy birthday. All the roles you fill — sister, mom, grandma, cousin, friend — you do so well and we’re all blessed to call you family.
A+ Leopard Lanes. A sad day for Bellevue in learning the bowling center up on the hill has locked its doors for good as the economic toll of the coronavirus led to this decision. I shot my first-ever 300 game during the Sts. Peter & Paul tournament in the early 1990s at Leopard on lanes 31 and 32, but more important to me than any big scores were the folks I met there, including a friendship built with the late owner Mickey Hanson. Leopard Lanes was for more than 40 years a gathering place for Bellevue families — not just the thousands of league bowlers. This is especially true for special needs children and adults who always had a warm welcome at Leopard Lanes. We’re going to miss you.