Aug 16-17
The Bellevue Public Schools Alumni Association is hosting Mission 150 to celebrate Bellevue’s first school — now Mission Middle School. Aug. 16 will have an adult social at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall, 2108 Franklin St. in Olde Towne. Cost is $10 for food and cash bar. Aug. 17 will kick off with the Arrows to Aerospace Parade at 10 a.m. down Mission Avenue. Doors to Mission Middle open at noon with student-led tours, games and food. The official program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Aug. 18
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a free breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St.
Aug. 20
Guitars for Vets, which uses music to help veterans overcome post-traumatic stress disorder, will host a free summer concert at Papillion’s SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. The genre will be “Woodstock Remembered.” Guitars for Vets students will perform from 7:30 to 8 p.m., followed by an hour-long performance by local artists.
Aug. 23
Bellevue University is hosting Women of Business from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Administrative Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd. The event will feature four women business owners in the metro area: Diva Mejias of M&M Financial, Sophia Jordan-Black of Black Bottom Biscotti, Esther Mejias of E Creative and Ismara Gonzalez of Isla Del Mar Restaurant. The event is $15 with lunch provided. To register, visit bellevue.edu/event-forms/women-of- business.
Aug. 24
Lefler United Methodist Church, 1501 Madison St. in South Omaha, will host a chuck wagon dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Non-perishable items will be accepted for the Methodist Food Pantry.
Sept. 15
The third annual Mulligan for Mutts golf tournament will take place at Tara Hills Golf Course, 1410 Western Hills Drive. The event is a fundraiser for Town and Country Humane Society. The event begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entry is $80 per person or $320 for a team of four. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and meal after the round. There will also be prizes and raffles. For registration information, visit entremanure.net.
Day to Day
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a food pantry and free heath screenings the third Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St. For more information, contact the church at 402-733-7099.
The Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club, an organization of enlisted active duty and retired dependents, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at The Pointe at Rising View. For information, visit offuttenlistedspousesclub.com.
Bellevue Public Schools and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. The clothing closet is also available at this time with clothing for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The Bellevue Recreation Department offers free historical tours of the Fontenelle Bank, Log Cabin, Old Presbyterian Church, the Omaha and Southern Railroad Depot and the Bellevue Cemetery. Call 402-293-3142 for information.
The Sarpy County Museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There is no admission fee, though donations to the museum are appreciated. The museum is at 2402 Clay St. Call 402-292-1880 for information.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Bellevue Needlecraft Guild meets from 1 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Richmont Village, near the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. The nonprofit group accepts donations of yarn for its continuing project of making afghans, mittens, scarves, slippers, hats and pillows for the support of Bellevue Together.
The guild can be reached at 402-293-1742. Bellevue Together can be reached at 402-639-5079.
Chandler 4-Corners Al-Anon Family Group meeting is held Thursdays at noon at the Nebraska State Probation Office, 7511 S. 36th St. Call 402-553-5033 for information.
The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Nebraska Medicine–Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level business lounge. For more information, contact Lupe Mier at 402-291-6528.
Bellevue has four caregiver support groups sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Midlands Chapter in Omaha. One group meets at Bellevue Senior Community Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave., at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Contact Kathie at 402-292-0515.
Another group meets at Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 12505 S. 40th St., at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Contact Kari at 402-595-2180. A third group meets at Hillcrest Health Services’ Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Contact Dr. Fisher at 402-682-4272.
A fourth group meets at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living, 1502 Fort Crook Road, at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Health Midlands in Papillion, 11111 S. 84th St. Park on west side of building. For more information contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
