Thursday
Sarpy County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m. at the Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St. in Papillion. The guest speaker will be Mary Hilton with SAM Nebraska.
Friday
The Salvation Army will host a Red Kettle Kickoff from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Marathon Ventures, 901 Fort Crook Road.
Sunday
Green Bellevue’s program “Who’ll Stop the Rain? Planning for Heavy Rainfall in Urban Areas,” will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Bellevue University’s Hitchcock Humanities Center, Room 202, 1040 Bruin Blvd. Director Kevyn Sopinski from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will speak about ways to mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall in urban areas. A Q&A session will follow. Green Bellevue meetings are free and open to the public. The event can be viewed via live stream: bellevue.zoom.us/j/207444210. Visit greenbellevue.org for more information.
Nov. 19
The Parkinson’s Education & Outreach Group will meet at 10 a.m., Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue, lower level classroom. Home Nursing with a Heart will present ways for patients to achieve results from positive and constructive communication about care issues. There is no charge to attend. Patients, family and caregivers are welcome. Call 402-763-3736.
Day to Day
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a food pantry and free health screenings the third Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St. For more information, contact the church at 402-733-7099.
Bellevue Public Schools and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. The clothing closet is also available at this time with clothing for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Bellevue Needlecraft Guild meets from 1 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Richmont Village, near the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. The nonprofit group accepts donations of yarn for its continuing project of making afghans, mittens, scarves, slippers, hats and pillows for the support of Bellevue Together.
The guild can be reached at 402-293-1742. Bellevue Together can be reached at 402-639-5079.
Chandler 4-Corners Al-Anon Family Group meeting is held Thursdays at noon at the Nebraska State Probation Office, 7511 S. 36th St. Call 402-553-5033 for information.
The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Nebraska Medicine–Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level business lounge. For more information, contact Lupe Mier at 402-291-6528.
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at DJ’s Dugout, 10308 S. 23rd St., in Bellevue. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Bellevue has four caregiver support groups sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Midlands Chapter in Omaha. One group meets at Bellevue Senior Community Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave., on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Contact Kathie at 402-292-0515.
Another group meets at Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 12505 S. 40th St., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Contact Kari at 402-595-2180. A third group meets at Hillcrest Health Services’ Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Contact Dr. Fisher at 402-682-4272. A fourth group meets at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living, 1502 Fort Crook Road, on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Do you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead? Email news@bellevueleader.com. There is no cost. The deadline is 3 p.m. the Friday preceding Wednesday publication.