Saturday
The Bellevue Optimist Club is hosting its Chuck Doering Memorial Tri-Star Punt, Pass & Kick competition at Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive, starting at 10 a.m. The competition is free and open to children ages 6 through 15. For competition information, contact Al Zamiska at 402-651-8430 or alzamiska@cox.net.
Sept. 25
Hillcrest Mable Rose, 4609 Hilltop St. in Bellevue, is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants who donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon by email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. Schedule the appointment at tinyurl.com/HMRBlood.
Sept. 26
Bellevue University will host a Hispanic Heritage Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Administrative Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd. The event will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Theresa Barron-McKeagney, who works in the College of Public Affairs and Community Service at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will speak at the event. Admission is $15 for general public and $10 with a student I.D. To register, visit bellevue.edu/event-forms/hispanic-heritage-luncheon by Monday.
Sept. 28
Fontenelle Forest will host Beer on the Boardwalk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local brewers will be serving the public and answering questions about their breweries. There will be music playing while those in attendance can eat dinner, play lawn games, sit by fire pits or walk along the boardwalk. The first 125 people to register get in at 6 p.m. and meet a live bird of prey on the Plaza. Raffle prizes from Beertopia, Beercade and TreeRush Adventures will be available at $5 per ticket. Price for admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Sept. 29
Bellevue Public Safety Foundation Pasta Feed, District 4 Fire Station, 13501 S. 25th St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pasta, bread, salad and drink, $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children ages 2-12, free children under 2.
Oct. 4
The Bellevue Woman’s Club will gather at 11 a.m. for its monthly luncheon meeting at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue, 3730 Raynor Parkway. The program will feature Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike speaking on the “State of Bellevue.” For reservation details, call Sue at 402-296-4669.
Oct. 9
St James United Methodist Church will host “RADOST” (Joy), a folk dance ensemble from the Ukraine, at a performance at 7 p.m. The purpose of this 40-person group is to foster international friendship and understanding through a cultural exchange. The event is open to the public and there no admission, though free-will donations are appreciated. The church is located at 4343 Capehart Road.
Oct. 12
The Fall Lied Activity Center Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. There will be a $2 admission fee to support the Lied Activity Center scholarship fund. There will be more than 150 vendors selling homemade crafts, holiday items, food and more. For more information, contact Elaine Stough at laccraftfair@gmail.com.
Major Isaac Sadler-La Belle Vue chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s National Day of Service Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grand Lodge, Hillcrest Country Estates, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave. (60th Street and Highway 370) in Papillion.
Oct. 19
The Bellevue Lions Club will have a spaghetti dinner and silent auction from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at St James United Methodist Church, 4343 Capehart Road. The fundraiser provides money for exams and eyeglasses for children and special needs individuals in the Bellevue community, training of sight and hearing dogs, diabetes and many other projects. The silent auction has local gift certificates and handmade gifts. Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under). Tickets are available from any Bellevue Lion or can be purchased at the door.
The third annual Sarpy County Crime Stoppers Cops and Robbers 5K Run/Walk will take place at 10 a.m., beginning at Kros Strain Brewing Company, 10411 Portal Road. The cost is $25 which includes T-shirt and drink coupon. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NE/LaVista/SarpyCountyCrimeStoppers5k.
Day to Day
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a food pantry and free health screenings the third Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St. For more information, contact the church at 402-733-7099.
The Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club, an organization of enlisted active duty and retired dependents, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at The Pointe at Rising View. For information, visit offuttenlistedspousesclub.com.
Bellevue Public Schools and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. The clothing closet is also available at this time with clothing for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The Bellevue Recreation Department offers free historical tours of the Fontenelle Bank, Log Cabin, Old Presbyterian Church, the Omaha and Southern Railroad Depot and the Bellevue Cemetery. Call 402-293-3142 for information.
The Sarpy County Museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There is no admission fee, though donations to the museum are appreciated. The museum is at 2402 Clay St. Call 402-292-1880 for information.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Bellevue Needlecraft Guild meets from 1 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Richmont Village, near the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. The nonprofit group accepts donations of yarn for its continuing project of making afghans, mittens, scarves, slippers, hats and pillows for the support of Bellevue Together.
The guild can be reached at 402-293-1742. Bellevue Together can be reached at 402-639-5079.
Chandler 4-Corners Al-Anon Family Group meeting is held Thursdays at noon at the Nebraska State Probation Office, 7511 S. 36th St. Call 402-553-5033 for information.
The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Nebraska Medicine–Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level business lounge. For more information, contact Lupe Mier at 402-291-6528.
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at DJ’s Dugout, 10308 S. 23rd St., in Bellevue. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Bellevue has four caregiver support groups sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Midlands Chapter in Omaha. One group meets at Bellevue Senior Community Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave., at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Contact Kathie at 402-292-0515.
Another group meets at Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 12505 S. 40th St., at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Contact Kari at 402-595-2180. A third group meets at Hillcrest Health Services’ Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Contact Dr. Fisher at 402-682-4272.
A fourth group meets at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living, 1502 Fort Crook Road, at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Health Midlands in Papillion, 11111 S. 84th St. Park on west side of building. For more information contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
