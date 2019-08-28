Thursday
Mary Kelly, a retired commander in the U.S. Navy, will be speaking at the Bellevue University Lozier Center, 2810 N 118th St. in Omaha, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kelly will present the topic “Top Secret Military Leadership for Building Effective Teams: Improve Productivity, Profits and Communication.”
Saturday
The Fontenelle Forest Photography Club will display some of its award-winning nature photographs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate Natural Exposure. Light food and drink will be served. This event is free for Fontenelle Forest members or with daily admission. Fontenelle Forest is located at 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N.
Tuesday
Major Isaac Sadler — La Belle Vue Chapter will host Omaha Living History re-enactor Darrel Draper at 6:45 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave. Draper will portray Peter Sarpy during the program, which is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email omahadar@gmail.com.
Sept. 6
The Bellevue Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue, 3730 Raynor Parkway, for its first luncheon meeting of the 2019-20 club year. For reservations for the welcome back event, call Sue at 402-296-4669.
Sept. 7-8
The Omaha Philatelic Society will host the Omaha Stamp Show at the Metro Community College South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Ten new dealers will be at the event as well as four tables for children. For more information call Herb at 402-397-9937.
Sept. 8
The fourth annual Salute to Public Safety will be at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee, Highway 370 and 72nd Street. A short memorial ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. Speakers include Rep. Don Bacon, retired FBI agent Weysan Dun, Lt. Col. Michael Cheatham, Air Force security forces, Bellevue Fire Chief Perry Guido and Papillion Mayor David Black. The Papillion Fire Department will conduct a bell ringing ceremony at 7:46 a.m. All Sarpy County law enforcement, fire department, EMS and 911 dispatchers are invited. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 11 a.m. for all first responders active and retired.
Sept. 12-Nov. 14
The Bellevue Police Department is hosting the 2019 Citizen’s Academy at the department, 1510 Wall St., Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be classroom presentations and hands-on scenarios for guests to participate in. Officers from several sections and units within BPD will be giving presentations throughout the academy. This is an adult-level class for participants 18 and older. To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/H9K5BjXyHbh1Gne93. For more information, contact Roger Cox at roger.cox@bellevue.net or 402-682-6623.
Sept. 13
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Foundation is hosting a noon shotgun best-ball golf tournament at Tregaron Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s scholarship and grant programs. Cost is $75 per golfer and includes a steak dinner. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Day to Day
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a food pantry and free health screenings the third Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St. For more information, contact the church at 402-733-7099.
The Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club, an organization of enlisted active duty and retired dependents, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at The Pointe at Rising View. For information, visit offuttenlistedspousesclub.com.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Bellevue Needlecraft Guild meets from 1 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Richmont Village, near the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. The nonprofit group accepts donations of yarn for its continuing project of making afghans, mittens, scarves, slippers, hats and pillows for the support of Bellevue Together. The guild can be reached at 402-293-1742. Bellevue Together can be reached at 402-639-5079.
Chandler 4-Corners Al-Anon Family Group meeting is held Thursdays at noon at the Nebraska State Probation Office, 7511 S. 36th St. Call 402-553-5033 for information.
The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Nebraska Medicine–Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level business lounge. For more information, contact Lupe Mier at 402-291-6528.
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at DJ’s Dugout, 10308 S. 23rd St., in Bellevue. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Do you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead? Email news@bellevueleader.com. There is no cost. The deadline is 3 p.m. the Friday preceding Wednesday publication.