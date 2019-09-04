Thursday
Sarpy County Republican Party meeting, 7 p.m. The Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St., Papillion.
Friday
The Bellevue Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue, 3730 Raynor Parkway, for its first luncheon meeting of the 2019-20 club year. For reservations for the welcome back event, call Sue at 402-296-4669.
Saturday
Bellevue American Legion Post 339 Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4830 S. 21st St. Top 25 and specialty awards including Best in Show and Best in Class. Concessions and bar open all day. All proceeds benefit veterans. Call Randy Crom, 402-753-7618, to register or for more information.
Saturday-Sunday
The Omaha Philatelic Society will host the Omaha Stamp Show at the Metro Community College South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ten new dealers will be at the event as well as four tables for children. For more information call Herb at 402-397-9937.
The third annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Anyone is eligible to participate. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the registration fee is $30. For further information, visit events.firehero.org.
Sunday
The fourth annual Salute to Public Safety will be at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee, Highway 370 and 72nd Street. A short memorial ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. Speakers include Rep. Don Bacon, retired FBI agent Weysan Dun, Lt. Col. Michael Cheatham, Air Force security forces, Bellevue Fire Chief Perry Guido and Papillion Mayor David Black. The Papillion Fire Department will conduct a bell ringing ceremony at 7:46 a.m. All Sarpy County law enforcement, fire department, EMS and 911 dispatchers are invited. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 11 a.m. for all active and retired first responders.
Sept. 12-Nov. 14
The Bellevue Police Department is hosting the 2019 Citizen’s Academy at the department, 1510 Wall St., Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be classroom presentations and hands-on scenarios for guests to participate in. Officers from several sections and units within BPD will be giving presentations throughout the academy. This is an adult-level class for participants 18 and older. To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/H9K5BjXyHbh1Gne93. For more information, contact Roger Cox at roger.cox@bellevue.net or 402-682-6623.
Sept. 13
The Bellevue Little Theatre opens its 51st season with the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” The show runs through Sept. 29. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with ID. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 402-291-1554 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The theater is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue.
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Foundation is hosting a noon shotgun best-ball golf tournament at Tregaron Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s scholarship and grant programs. Cost is $75 per golfer and includes a steak dinner. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Sept. 14
Bellevue Church of Christ will host a BBQ fellowship meal from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 2311 Madison St. to welcome the church’s new youth minister Daniel Webster and his wife Quianita. For more information or to RSVP, call 402-291-3585 or email admin@bcoc.church.
The Bellevue Police Department will hosts its second annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10727, 9501 South 25th St. The event will be for youth of all ages to spend time fishing with an officer. Bait, tackle, poles and a hot dog lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit the Bellevue Police Department Facebook page under the Events section.
Sept. 15
The third annual Mulligan for Mutts golf tournament will take place at Tara Hills Golf Course, 1410 Western Hills Drive. The event is a fundraiser for Town and Country Humane Society. The event begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entry is $80 per person or $320 for a team of four. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and meal after the round. There will also be prizes and raffles. For registration information, visit entremanure.net.
Sept. 17
The Parkinson’s Education & Outreach Group will meet at 10 a.m. at Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level classroom. Michaela Phonephakdy of the Visiting Nurses Association will give a presentation on ideas for better sleep. There is no charge to attend.
Patients, family and caregivers are welcome. For more information, call 402-763-3736.
Sept. 25
Hillcrest Mable Rose, 4609 Hilltop St. in Bellevue, is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants who donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon by email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. Schedule the appointment at tinyurl.com/HMRBlood.
Sept. 28
Fontenelle Forest will host Beer on the Boardwalk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local brewers will be serving the public and answering questions about their breweries. There will be music playing while those in attendance can eat dinner, play lawn games, sit by fire pits or walk along the boardwalk. The first 125 people to register get in at 6 p.m. and meet a live bird of prey on the Plaza. Raffle prizes from Beertopia, Beercade, and TreeRush Adventures will be available at $5 per ticket. Price for admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Oct. 12
The Fall Lied Activity Center Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. There will be a $2 admission fee to support the Lied Activity Center scholarship fund. There will be more than 150 vendors selling homemade crafts, holiday items, food and more. For more information, contact Elaine Stough at laccraftfair@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
The third annual Sarpy County Crime Stoppers Cops and Robbers 5K Run/Walk will take place at 10 a.m., beginning at Kros Strain Brewing Company, 10411 Portal Road. The cost is $25 which includes T-shirt and drink coupon. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NE/LaVista/SarpyCountyCrimeStoppers5k.
Day to Day
Cathedral Church-God in Christ will host a food pantry and free health screenings the third Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 7608 S. 25th St. For more information, contact the church at 402-733-7099.
The Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club, an organization of enlisted active duty and retired dependents, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at The Pointe at Rising View. For information, visit offuttenlistedspousesclub.com.
Bellevue Public Schools and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. The clothing closet is also available at this time with clothing for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The Bellevue Recreation Department offers free historical tours of the Fontenelle Bank, Log Cabin, Old Presbyterian Church, the Omaha and Southern Railroad Depot and the Bellevue Cemetery. Call 402-293-3142 for information.
The Sarpy County Museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There is no admission fee, though donations to the museum are appreciated. The museum is at 2402 Clay St. Call 402-292-1880 for information.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Bellevue Needlecraft Guild meets from 1 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Richmont Village, near the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. The nonprofit group accepts donations of yarn for its continuing project of making afghans, mittens, scarves, slippers, hats and pillows for the support of Bellevue Together. The guild can be reached at 402-293-1742. Bellevue Together can be reached at 402-639-5079.
Chandler 4-Corners Al-Anon Family Group meeting is held Thursdays at noon at the Nebraska State Probation Office, 7511 S. 36th St. Call 402-553-5033 for information.
The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Nebraska Medicine–Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, in the lower level business lounge. For more information, contact Lupe Mier at 402-291-6528.
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at DJ’s Dugout, 10308 S. 23rd St., in Bellevue. For more information, contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Bellevue has four caregiver support groups sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Midlands Chapter in Omaha. One group meets at Bellevue Senior Community Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave., at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Contact Kathie at 402-292-0515.
Another group meets at Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 12505 S. 40th St., at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Contact Kari at 402-595-2180. A third group meets at Hillcrest Health Services’ Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Contact Dr. Fisher at 402-682-4272.
A fourth group meets at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living, 1502 Fort Crook Road, at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Health Midlands in Papillion, 11111 S. 84th St. Park on west side of building. For more information contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
