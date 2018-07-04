Thursday
Bellevue’s Music in the Parks is held every Thursday through July 12. The free concerts are held at 7 p.m. at Washington Park at 20th Avenue and Franklin Street. This week is Spike Nelson Quartet (blues/jazz). Concerts are approximately one hour long and are sponsored by the City of Bellevue and Omaha Musicians Association Local 70-558.
July 13
Fitness Fridays at Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street. Dance with Zumba, CTY and MizzedFit instructors. The event is from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
July 28
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Open Air Fest from 4 p.m. to midnight at 209 W. Mission Ave.
Aug. 3
Fitness Fridays at Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street. Dance with Zumba, CTY and MizzedFit instructors. The event is from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
Day to Day
Hillcrest Hospice Care hosts H.E.A.L., a 10-week educational support group for individuals preparing for or experiencing the loss of a family member, friend or patient. To register or get more information, contact the bereavement coordinator at 402-934-2282 or bereavement@hillcresthealth.com.
The Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club, an organization of enlisted active duty and retired dependents, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at The Pointe at Rising View. For information, visit of futtenlistedspousesclub.com.
Bellevue Public Schools and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. The clothing closet is also available at this time with clothing for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The Bellevue Recreation Department offers free historical tours of the Fontenelle Bank, Log Cabin, Old Presbyterian Church, the Omaha and Southern Railroad Depot and the Bellevue Cemetery. Call 402-293-3142 for information.
The Sarpy County Museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There is no admission fee, though donations to the museum are appreciated. The museum is at 2402 Clay St. Call 402-292-1880 for more information.
The Bellevue Artists Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at the Bellevue Public Library Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 402-677-9647.
Bellevue has four caregiver support groups sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Midlands Chapter in Omaha. One group meets at Bellevue Senior Community Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave., at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Contact Kathie at 402-292-0515.
Another group meets at Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 12505 S. 40th St., at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Contact Kari at 402-595-2180.
A third group meets at Hillcrest Health Services’ Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Contact Dr. Fisher at 402-682-4272.
A fourth group meets at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living, 1502 Fort Crook Road, at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Do you have an event or announcement? Email details to news@bellevueleader.com. There is no cost. The deadline is 3 p.m. the Friday preceding Wednesday publication.