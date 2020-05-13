A rural fire district that for decades was under the City of Bellevue’s jurisdiction has been annexed into the Papillion Fire Protection District.
The action was approved during the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners May 5 meeting.
Sarpy County Administrator Dan Hoins during an interview with The Leader said the Good Luck Suburban Fire Protection District made the request for the annexation, which is resulting in the district being dissolved.
During its April 1 meeting, members of the Good Luck Suburban Fire Protection District Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of dissolving the district, according to information provided by the Good Luck board to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.
“It had been reduced to about $7 million of total valuation,” Hoins said. “And even at their levy, that’s barely enough to pay the administrative costs for the district. It creates less than $10,000 a year in revenue.”
In addition, with the territory encompassing the Good Luck district being rural, Hoins noted how there have only been six fire responses to the territory over the course of the past five years.
“It’s just a bunch of farm ground,” Hoins said. “None of these rural fire districts formally respond in Sarpy County to any fires. As a general rule, the rural fire districts don’t have firemen, they issue the levee and contract with cities; and for years – longer than I’ve been around – the City of Bellevue had contracted with the Good Luck Fire District.”
State law mandates that annexations be contiguous – or have a touching point – by nature, and Papillion easily fulfills the requirements, Hoins said.
“Papillion Rural Fire District saw what needed to be done, but the service areas are staying the same,” he said. “They have a dual-response …so if a bell goes off in the area that Papillion is not getting – once a year – Bellevue has the closest station and they would still respond and Papillion would respond and whoever gets there first would take care of it.”