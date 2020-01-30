Students at Logan Fontenelle Middle School have shown that kindness goes a long way.
Trey Payne, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Logan, had a pair of shoes stolen from his classroom at the beginning of the semester.
"I usually just leave my clothes and gym bag for coaching on my bench in my office," he said. "I have an open door policy. I don't hide things because I don't think I need to.
"Then, (the shoes) went missing and the next day I asked about if anyone had seen them. But I wasn't going to be punitive about it and punish the entire school. I was just thinking kids are acting impulsively and took the shoes, it is what it is."
Two students in Payne's classroom, Emma Mitchell and Carlo Kemper, decided to repay him for all he's done for them and collected money from their classmates to buy him a new pair of shoes.
Mitchell said she wanted to give him a new pair of shoes because of how kind he's been to her and other students.
"He's given us so much, and when he had his shoes stolen, me and Carlo realized that we should give him new shoes because he didn't deserve that," she said.
Kemper, who is also coached by Payne in football, started a group chat to garner support to purchase their teacher's new shoes.
"I wanted to do something about it and help him, so I started talking to friends and we made it happen," he said. "We collected the money, I took it home and ordered the shoes."
Two weeks later, when presenting Payne the shoes during class, Mitchell recorded his reaction and posted it on Twitter.
As of Jan. 30, the video on Twitter has gained more than 280,000 views.
"This one girl posted on her TikTok and it's been blowing up, SportsCenter posted it and the tweet is blowing up, too," Mitchell said.
Payne said he felt "overwhelmed" receiving the shoes from his students.
"I feel reignited in my purpose," he said. "It was overwhelming, but a super awesome scenario. The kids did everything."
"People are retweeting and commenting sweet stuff."
Though Payne said he doesn't use social media often, he's seen the impact of the video through retweets and shares.
"I have friends texting me, and it's coming from all different directions and it's so beautiful," he said.
Payne said the act coincides with Bellevue Public Schools' #BeKind movement.
"#BeKind is a movement everybody should jump into, not just schools," he said. "It should be everyone."
Mitchell said she hopes the gesture inspires people.
"At the end of the day, we did a nice thing, but now that it's getting noticed, I feel that will help people do nice things," she said. "I had tears in my eyes watching the video because it was so heartwarming to see him so happy about it, and to know we did that."
To see Mitchell's video, visit twitter.com/EmmaxMitchell/status/1222242031445004288.