After a video of students giving back to a teacher went viral on social media, the country saw just how kind Logan Fontenelle Middle School students are.
At the beginning of the semester, a group of students in Trey Payne’s family and consumer sciences class collected money to buy him a new pair of shoes after his were stolen from his classroom.
A video capturing the moment garnered national attention. The video has been viewed on Twitter more than 5 million times, and on other social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.
Students Carlo Kemper and Emma Mitchell were also awarded a certificate of recognition for exceptional kindness to a fellow human by Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood, and earned the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal from Major Isaac Sadler — La Belle Vue Chapter from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Kemper, who helped organize the gift-giving, said he’s learned a lot from the shoe donation and the video.
“It was a nice thing to do, and I hope people want to do things like this more,” he said. “I hope it inspires people to be kind.”
The video also caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who video interviewed Kemper, Mitchell and Payne Thursday on her show.
Mitchell, who originally posted the video on Twitter, said she was excited to be interviewed live by Clarkson.
“I didn’t think we’d be in front of the whole audience,” she said. “I hope more people start doing random acts of kindness out of their hearts.”
Payne said there has been an outpour of support from around the country.
“People have been reaching out from all over the country,” he said. “I’ve gotten letters, written stories, thank you cards, a lady from Florida sent every kid in the school shoe cleaner and Kiwi, a shoe-cleaning company, sent me a protector kit for my new pair of shoes.”
With the ongoing support since the video went viral, Payne said he’s grateful to showcase the kindness at Logan Fontenelle.
“It’s a lot of love and kindness being sent our way,” he said. “Hearing Kelly Clarkson say, ‘Logan Fontenelle’ and these guys’ names, it was cool to get Bellevue on the map a little more and to show people the Midwest is pretty awesome.”
To watch the interview, go to the Facebook page of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and click on “Videos.”