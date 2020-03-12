From left, Carlo Kemper, Trey Payne and Emma Mitchell speak during a live interview with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show Thursday. Mitchell and Kemper were two students responsible for giving Payne, a family and consumer science teacher at Logan Fontenelle Middle School, a new pair of shoes at the beginning of the semester after Payne’s were stolen from his classroom. A video of Payne reacting to the gift has gone viral on several social media platforms.