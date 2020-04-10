Losing a loved one causes emotional hardship under normal circumstances. Couple that with the now very real possibility of not being able to attend this person’s funeral services as a result of COVID-19 gathering restrictions and the anguish felt by many is palpable.
In an effort to ease some of this heartache, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel and John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory are both offering live streamings of memorial and funeral services. With Gov. Pete Ricketts in mid-March implementing a 10-person-or-fewer gathering rule, Bellevue Memorial responded by purchasing camera/streaming equipment for its chapel.
Dave Stranglen, funeral director of Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, said the first funeral service was live streamed March 28. One-hundred four people tuned in for the live stream. Provided information from the chapel says each person who passed will be named on the organization’s website and a link to each memorial/funeral service will be posted and available for viewing for 90 days.
The live streaming at Bellevue Memorial is only available when a funeral or memorial service takes place on-site in the chapel, Stranglen said. Although the situation has been far from ideal, most people understand the unique circumstances faced by the funeral home.
“I think that everybody, sadly, is familiar with it enough and understand and are willing to comply like everyone else,” Stranglen said of coronavirus precautions.
In addition to funerals and memorial services, visitations and other types of gatherings at mortuaries have been affected.
Tom Belford, owner of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory’s four Omaha-area locations, said he and his staff have worked diligently to ensure that no more than 10 people gather at a single time.
Echoing Stranglen, Belford said that most people have been understanding of gathering restrictions.
“People are very good about that, by the way,” Belford said. “There have only been two people that made some snide remarks about it during the last two or three weeks. But, for the most part, everyone has been really good about it and they understand.”
Unlike Bellevue Memorial, John A. Gentleman has been live streaming funeral and memorial proceedings at families’ request for at least a decade, Belford said. Funeral and memorial videos can be found on the mortuary’s website typically with the obituary of the deceased, Belford said. That is, he added, if the family wants this available.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Belford noted how technological advances have enabled mortuaries to better connect with and provide for their clientele. He said within the past couple of years he’s been able to live stream graveside services and memorials with his cell phone, something that would have been a foreign concept just a few years prior.
During a recent week-long period, streaming analytics showed Belford that a single funeral service drew viewers from across the United States, Canada, Vietnam and Egypt, among other places.
“To me, that just proves the value of all of this,” he said. “Because not everybody can make the service, and even when coronavirus is gone – hopefully it will be — we will continue to do this just like we have during the past few years.”
With Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel’s live streaming system running well, Stranglen added that he believes their new technology offering is here to stay.