For as long as she can remember, Victoria McCombs has loved books. Now, the Bellevue native has written one of her own.
The young adult novel is a retelling of “Rumpelstiltskin” titled “The Storyteller’s Daughter.” The story takes place in Westfallen, a magical place where every child is born with a defining gift, but that isn’t the case for Cosette, a girl who is born giftless.
Cosette lies to hide her misfortune and is brought before the king who entraps her as a pawn in his war.
After being caught in her lie, Cosette searches for a power strong enough to free her which leads her to call upon Rumpelstiltskin, who is struggling with an even stronger magic.
It is up to Cosette to free herself from the king and break Rumpelstiltskin’s curse before time runs out.
McCombs, who attended Papillion Middle School and graduated from Cornerstone Christian High School in 2015, said she was inspired to write because her dad was a writer and her parents shared their love of reading with her as a child.
“Both of my parents always pushed me to read books,” she said.
McCombs, who is a fan of fantasy, said she also drew inspiration from ABC’s hit show “Once Upon a Time.”
“They had a lot of fun with the Rumpelstiltskin character and I thought I could do something like that. So, I kind of twisted it in my own way and wrote this book,” she said.
Though she has always enjoyed writing, McCombs said she never thought she’d ever be an author until her first child, August, was born three years ago.
“I thought, ‘Man, I really want to do something,’ and I always loved writing so I thought I should pursue it for real,” she said.
“I always knew I wanted to write, but I didn’t think I’d actually pursue it as a career.”
McCombs started writing “A Storyteller’s Daughter” a year and a half ago, around the same time her youngest son, Kinnick, was born.
And as her children grow older, McCombs said she is excited to share her books with them.
“I want to inspire them to pursue what they love to do. It will be incredible to be able to read this book to them and show them this is what I love,” she said.
The novel is available on her publisher’s website, parlimenthousepress.com, and will be released at Barnes & Noble and Amazon on July 14.
While McCombs just released her debut novel, she already has two more books written for the series.
Currently, she is working on a pirate-adventure book.
“The scariest words I will ever hear in my life are ‘I’m reading your book,’” McCombs said.
“It’s terrifying, but it’s also good to hear all the positive comments I’ve heard back from people.”