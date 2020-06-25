Firework stands are officially open for business in Bellevue, and residents have numerous options in regard to where they get all-things that crackle, explode and light up the night sky.
Throughout town, 19 vendors filed and received permits to setup tents and booths, according to City Clerk Susan Kluthe.
Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday through July 3. Those hours are extended from 8 a.m. through midnight July 4.
Represented organizations and locations:
*55th Street SCS Booster Club, 601 Chateau Drive
*595 AMXS Unit Advisory & Activities Council, 3915 Harrison St.
*Bellevue Christian Center, 1008 W. Mission Ave.
*Bellevue East Band Boosters, 1513 Fort Crook Road N.
*Bellevue Rod & Gun Club, 2001 Galvin Road S.
*Bellevue Soccer Club, 803 Galvin Road S.
*Bellevue University Athletics, 1811 Hillcrest Drive
*Bellevue University Foundation. 10622 S. 15th St.
*Bellevue West Band Boosters, 10504 S. 15th St.
*Bryan High School Coaches Association, 4008 Twin Creek Road
*Cherish Riding Association, southwest corner of 36th Street and Chandler Road
*Cornerstone Christian School Inc., 801 Fort Crook Road N.
*Daniel J. Gross High School, 901 Fort Crook Road S.
*Fraternal Order of Eagles, 702 Fort Crook Road S.
*Habitat For Humanity Sarpy County, northeast corner of Golden Boulevard and Samson Way
*Raven Haven, 2301 Cornhusker Road
*Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church, 4815 Harrison St.
*St. Mary’s Bellevue, 28th Street and Capehart Road
*Veteran’s Support Association, 1502 Chandler Road S.