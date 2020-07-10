The Bellevue Public Schools' Lied Activity Center will open July 13.
All memberships will be extended for four months due to the closure. The facility will operate at or below 75% occupancy at all times, on a first-come/first-serve basis. Members will scan in and scan out.
Limited locker spaces are available, and showers will be open. Basketball courts, indoor track and the fitness room are open.
Cardio and weight equipment, free weights and walking tracks are available, though some machines and areas are unavailable for use. Patrons must wipe down the machines after each use.
Masks are encouraged when patrons enter the lobby or transition to different parts of the facility. Masks are not required during workouts.
Water fountains will be used for filling bottles only.
Patrons are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while in the center.
Additional cleaning and safety measures will be in place. Staff will be wearing masks when working with members and/or the public.
The schedule for summer hours are as follows:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday - 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday - noon to 5 p.m.
The pool hours are as follows:
Adult swim: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Open swim: Monday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.