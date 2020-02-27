The Bellevue Public Library needs the community’s help raising money for a new children’s technology series.
This Children's Department’s series of programs, designed for fourth through sixth graders, will use iPads to teach Spanish, photography and music composition classes. More programs will be added later.
Besides the catalog computers, Children’s Librarian Michelle Bullock said the library currently has no technology for children. It hopes to buy five full size iPads with keyboards to give children a hands-on way to learn about technology.
She realized the need for this after a parent told Bullock that her daughter wanted to join a middle school robotics club, but in order to qualify she had to list past hands-on experience.
“If the schools won't give you the experience that you need, and the parents can’t, don’t, won’t give you that experience, who do you have to turn to?” Bullock asked. “It’s really your public library.”
She intends to expand the program offerings to be more focused on robotics once they’re up and running.
The Nebraska Library Commission awarded the library a $2,000 grant, which would only be enough to purchase four iPads. Bullock said the programs were designed to have two students learning per iPad, with 10 children in each program.
One less iPad would mean shrinking classes sizes to eight students.
After Bullock posted about the project in a Bellevue Facebook group, an overwhelming amount of community members were commenting that they wanted to help by donating.
“I literally had to shut my screen because I was tearing up,” Bullock said.
Bellevue police spokesman Roger Cox saw all the comments and asked to make a fundraiser through the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation, of which he is a board member.
“I said, ‘Awesome,’ and boom, it was there,” Bullock said.
The foundation couldn’t donate because its mission is to help first responders, but he thought it could still help the cause by giving the library a free platform to collect money, since most online donation platforms charge for the service.
“The library does amazing things on a very limited city budget,” Cox said. “It's just an honor for the foundation to step in and help.”
Those interested in donating can do so online at bellevuepublicsafety.com/bellevue-public-library.