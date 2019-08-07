No more fireworks
The City Council must take immediate action and rescind their decision to allow fireworks to be used in our residential areas.
Smoke from fireworks is harmful to your health. The smoke emitted by fireworks pose a health risk, particularly to people who suffer from Asthma, COPD and other respiratory problems.
Fireworks cause extensive air pollution in a short amount of time, leaving metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and smoke in the air for hours and days. The different colors and effects produced in these displays are achieved by adding metals to the gunpowder.
The long-term effects in healthy people are still unknown, but common sense tells us it cannot be good to inhale the high levels of metallic particles in this smoke, even if this only happens a few times a year.
Firework debris can still contain toxic chemicals and other poisons that can harm animals that may ingest them. Dogs have been known to try and attack fireworks or firecrackers, eat them, catch them or try to play with them, sometimes resulting in horrible injuries — and even death. Very anxious pets have been known to hurt themselves trying to flee from the unsettling sounds of fireworks.
Noise from fireworks can cause distress, especially as fireworks can sound like gunfire. Individuals with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), explosions and noisy displays raise anxiety levels and bring back traumatic memories of gunfire, bomb detonations and terrifying conditions.
Combat veterans living in our neighborhoods suffering from PTSD have a terrible time coping with flash backs and the 4th of July is a time of dread and not celebration.
GERALD KITZMILLER
A sad day
Thank you to Ron Petak for your wonderful tribute containing many fine accolades, laurels and attributes, and so much more, honoring Eugene Curtin in “Making the Grade A+”. So well deserved.
It saddens me to think that we will no longer be able to wander down Memory Lane with Eugene Curtin every Wednesday in the Bellevue Leader.
His column was the first thing I read each week. After two decades, to think we will have no more Curtin columns to add to our memories, is indeed a melancholy thought. Hopefully you will have a compilation of his Leader columns available to us, his many fans.
Cannot even imagine the City Council meetings without him in the Eugene chair. Thank you, to Eugene and his winsome wife Lynelle, for being such an integral part of our lives by aiding us to weekly and definitively learn about us and our whole community.
We are especially thankful for his outstanding coverage of our Bellevue Little Theatre. He is a good man and a great friend.
Thank you, Bellevue Leader, for publishing the many writings of Eugene Curtin throughout two decades for all of us to read and remember.
DORENE SHERMAN
An outstanding friend
We at the Bellevue Little Theatre would like to express our deep gratitude for the years we have shared with Eugene Curtin through the pages of the Bellevue Leader and the doors of the BLT.
Eugene has been an outstanding friend and supporter of ‘everything Bellevue,’ and he will be missed. His thorough coverage of Bellevue government and events has always been accurate, informative and well-presented.
The pieces he shared on the editorial page always hit just the right note, and added a touch of charm to the newspaper.
Eugene was always an advocate for the BLT, and the coverage he and the Leader provided have been invaluable. We looked forward to his reviews, and even though we may not always agreed with his take on our productions, we appreciated the thought he put in to writing them.
As his ‘curtain call’, Eugene agreed to help judge the upcoming ‘Bellevue’s Got Talent’ at the BLT. He offered all those auditioning constructive criticism, as well as positive reinforcement. I hope he enjoyed participating in the auditions as much as we enjoyed having him join us.
Good luck, Eugene. Bellevue will miss you!
BELLEVUE LITTLE THEATRE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
