Thank you Ron Petak for your glowing tribute to Eugene Curtin.
I am sad to see him leave our newspaper, but happy for him to be moving ahead. Our loss, Creighton’s gain. I hope the folks at Creighton appreciate him as much as I have and obviously you have as well.
The highlight of the weekly paper for me is always his column. I don’t know if it is because I usually agree with him or whether I respect his opinion based on his experience and ability to compare life on both sides of the "pond." He never sugarcoats anything, tells it like it is, and embellishes with his own creative knack for shedding humor and light on most situations and events. All while maintaining a respectful and cautious attitude. He is truly a role model for any journalist.
I especially make it a point to read his reviews of the Bellevue Little Theater productions before we attend. He never misses the mark! Thank you, Eugene and Mrs. Curtin for providing an enjoyable experience each week in our weekly.
God bless you and your family in your new venture.
MARY BENAK