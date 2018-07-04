Heartfelt thanks to businesses along Fort Crook Road that cheered on the “Run For The Fallen” on June 7.
In an unprecedented effort, the organization Honor and Remember, Inc., mounted a five-month coast-to-coast run honoring all fallen service members since the attack on the USS Cole on Oct. 12, 2000.
Each mile of the 6,000-mile journey through 19 states honors the fallen on a specific day. At the end of each mile a Hero Marker is dedicated with a small ceremony. The first mile, in Fort Irwin CA was dedicated to the USS Cole casualties. The last mile, August 5, 2018 will be at Arlington National Cemetery. At the end of each running day the End of Day Ceremony reflects on and includes all the fallen honored throughout the day.
Bellevue’s first Hero Marker was at the gazebo on Offutt AFB’s parade grounds and dedicated by Col. Manion, 55th Wing Commander. Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders read a proclamation naming June 7, 2018 as America’s Run For The Fallen Day in Bellevue after the Hero Marker dedication at the Kenney Gate.
Subsequent Hero Marker dedications in front of Hoogeveen Chiropractic Center, the Omaha World Herald distribution building, Firestone, and Nettie’s Restaurant on Railroad Avenue brought to 31 the number of fallen heroes honored in Bellevue.
Deepest appreciation to members of the public and military who stood for Gold Star Families at each Hero Marker, and employees at businesses along the route who cheered, waved flags and encouraged the team on the road north to Omaha. Your enthusiasm was uplifting at this midpoint of the run — a reminder that America, and most especially Bellevue, keeps the memory of the 20,000 casualties alive as we say their names across this great land.
DEB MINER
Nebraska Chapter, Honor and Remember
Thank you so much for taking the issue of poverty in Sarpy County seriously. For too long there has been an assumption that Sarpy County is a wealthy bedroom community, and that poverty exists elsewhere.
As executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, I work with non-profits, businesses, government agencies and faith communities to provides structure and support for an initiative called Community Response in Sarpy County. Community Response is a way to bring organizations together to work collaboratively to address issues of need in the community, helping people access affordable housing, jobs, financial education, legal advice, childcare, healthcare and social support.
The work makes all of our community partners painfully aware of the poverty in our midst, the increasing cost of housing, and the low wages that require people to work several jobs just to pay their bills. And in Sarpy County, these are compounded by a lack of public transport.
Thank you very much for shining a light on our concerns and understanding that people in poverty are essential contributors to our community. Working in local businesses and living in Sarpy County neighborhoods, with children who attend local schools, these are hard working people, putting in many hours while trying to parent children, or struggling with age or disability while trying to maintain independence and dignity.
More information about our work can be found at www.LiftUpSarpyCounty.org.
GEORGIE SCURFIELD
Lift Up Sarpy County