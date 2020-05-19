Peggy Swarbrick has worked seven days a week at Leopard Lanes for as long as she can remember.
Now after decades of serving Bellevue and surrounding areas, Leopard Lanes has closed its doors due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Her parents Max and Mickey Hanson opened the 32 lane bowling alley at 601 Chateau Drive, along with Wildcat Lanes in Papillion and Cougar Lanes near 144th and L streets in Omaha in 1978.
The original phone lines for the businesses rang at their house.
Swarbrick’s parents Max and Mickey passed away in 2008 and 2016, respectively.
When Wildcat and Cougar closed in recent years, Leopard Lanes was the last of the three standing.
“My mom and dad, they were very hard working, they started with nothing, they worked really hard and they’d be very sad to see this happening,” Swarbrick said.
Swarbrick said Leopard Lanes closing was not planned and everything at the center was business as usual until March 15 when directed health measures began to impose limits on public gatherings.
“You can only pay bills and everything for so long and not have any income and then not know when you can open and if you can open at full capacity,” she said. “After so long, you run out of money.”
She said it has been a frustrating process going from working full time and having fresh inventory coming in, to going to a standstill and watching produce go to waste.
Swarbrick talked to her employees individually as fast she could before word of the closing got out to the public on social media.
She said most of her employees have worked with her for 20 to 35 years and considers them all family.
Leopard Lanes was well known for its extensive work with the special needs and high school communities, including special events for both groups over the years.
For more than 30 years, Leopard Lanes was host to Nebraska Special Olympics events.
Swarbrick said the reason behind working with the special needs community was nothing special, but as she puts it, “that’s just what you do.”
Leopard Lanes had special needs groups from Iowa come bowl several times a week.
“We took care of them all the time and now they have no place to go,” Swarbrick said.
She said bowling would be the only activity some special needs groups had and Leopard Lanes was a place where groups could meet like everybody else.
“We knew them all, called them all by name and we knew everything about them,” Swarbrick said.
Leopard Lanes also hosted bowling clubs from several high schools including Bellevue East, Bryan and Plattsmouth.
Swarbrick said she has not thought about what she is going to do next, but does know what she will miss most about Leopard Lanes.
“I’ve worked here all my life, I raised my kids here and it’s the people,” she said “It’s always the people, that’s why you come to work every day is to see the people.”